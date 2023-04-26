Explained: How Did Scientists Clone Gir Cow Ganga? What Makes the Breed Special?

In a major breakthrough, scientists at Karnal's National Dairy Research Institute created the world's first cloned buffalo calf in 2009, using an indigenous cloning mechanism. Although the calf, who was named Samrupa, succumbed to a lung infection days after her birth, it put India among the select few nations capable of cloning animals.

The National Dairy Research are back again with another breakthrough – this time, the institute has again used indigenous mechanism to clone a female calf.

Named Ganga, the calf was born on 16 March, weighed 32 kg at the time of birth, and is "growing well," according to the institute. And, on 25 April, she even met India's President Droupadi Murmu who congratulated the National Dairy Research Institute for developing "technology to produce clones of high milk yielding buffaloes and cows."