'Technical Snag': AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Flight Makes a Distress Landing

What was the technical snag? According to AP CMO, the flight "developed a problem in pressurisation due to a leakage in the AC valve."

Was this a serious malfunction? All flights should maintain cabin pressure, failing which the crew and passengers aboard could be incapacitated. Drop in pressure inside the aircraft could reduce the oxygen flow which, in turn, could lead to drastic drop in blood oxygen levels of those onboard.

Depressurisation is a mid-air emergency that should necessitate an emergency landing.

Did the aircraft follow protocol? As per Director General of Civil Aviation, inadvertent depressurisation, due to technical malfunction, should be rectified by a drop in altitude, followed by an emergency landing. The pilot, after detecting the technical snag, returned to Gannavaram for an emergency landing, as mandated by DGCA guidelines.

What next for the AP CM? While Jagan Reddy has cancelled his trip to Delhi for the day, he is expected to travel to the capital city on 31 January, AP CMO informed.