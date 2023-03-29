Is AIADMK Inching Close to Stability as EPS Beats OPS in the Leadership Battle?

What is the leadership tussle in AIADMK all about? Even since the demise of former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and the expulsion of her aide VK Sasikala from the party in 2017, AIADMK party had adopted a dual leadership model, according to which OPS was appointed the coordinator of the party and EPS the joint coordinator, leaving the post of general secretary vacant.

However, the EPS faction soon took firm control over the party, gaining the support of the majority of the party cadre, which paved the way for the leadership tussle with OPS. It is to be noted that on 23 February this year, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's 2 September order allowing EPS to remain the AIADMK general secretary.

The protracted drama that unfolded as a result of the leadership feud between the two leaders finally came to an end with the affirmation from Madras High Court again. On 18 March, Palaniswami filed his nomination for the AIADMK general secretary post. He was elected to the general secretary post unopposed.

Though it seems like the AIADMK reaches stability with respect to the leadership issue, it is not likely to end here as the OPS faction will now move a two-judge division bench, which will hear the matter Wednesday.

Speaking to The Quint, senior political journalist Mayilai Balu said, "Stability is a mandatory quality for any political party. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the party lost its foundational strength right after former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's demise. The party failed to create a strong successor. Neither OPS nor EPS proved as a second-rank leader who could hold the party together. That is precisely the reason why there is a long leadership battle within AIADMK".