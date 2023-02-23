AIADMK Leadership Row: SC Affirms EPS as Sole Leader; What's OPS' Future in TN?

What does this win mean for EPS and AIADMK?

Raman said that the win is good for both EPS and the AIADMK.

"Now that the leadership tussle has died down, EPS-led AIADMK is back to being a smooth-sailing ship," he added. However, OPS can still file an appeal in the SC to refer the matter to a larger bench.

Also, the Erode East bypoll could test the strength of EPS' hold among the public and within the party. In this seat, even the OPS faction had fielded a candidate, Senthil Murugan, who later withdrew his nomination at the request of OPS. While this had come as a positive step towards garnering support for EPS' AIADMK candidate, KS Thennarasu, it is not clear whether the OPS faction would campaign for this candidate.

In Erode East, the EPS' candidate will use the 'two leaves' symbol of the party.