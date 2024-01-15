Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju Tenders Resignation: Reports

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila joined the Congress party on Thursday, 4 January, in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh when the state was bifurcated in 2014, could get a shot at revival through Sharmila in the upcoming state polls.

The party's hopes in Andhra Pradesh have also gotten a boost recently, after its recent victories in the neighbouring states of Telangana and Karnataka.