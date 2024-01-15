Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju Tenders Resignation: Reports
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@Rudra Raju Gidugu)
Gidugu Rudra Raju on Monday, 15 January, stepped down from the post of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, according to multiple news reports.
News of Raju's resignation has sparked speculation that Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila, who recently joined the Congress, may be appointed as the new president of the party's state unit.
Meanwhile, YS Sharmila joined the Congress party on Thursday, 4 January, in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress, which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh when the state was bifurcated in 2014, could get a shot at revival through Sharmila in the upcoming state polls.
The party's hopes in Andhra Pradesh have also gotten a boost recently, after its recent victories in the neighbouring states of Telangana and Karnataka.
