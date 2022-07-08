Andhra CM’s Mother Resigns From YSRC, To Join Daughter’s YSR Telangana Party

Vijayamma announced her decision to quit YSRC at the party plenary that began in Andhra’s Amaravati and said, "As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan.”
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma on Friday, 8 July, resigned as honorary president of YSR Congress party to stand by her daughter YS Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.
Explaining why she was joining her daughter’s party, Vijayamma said, "Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC,” news agency PTI reported.
She added, "I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God.”
The election of the 119-member Telangana assembly will be held at the end of 2023.
Vijayamma also said that her stepping down was a way to avoid any unwanted controversy over her role.
The acrimony between the two had escalated in recent times and Vijayamma has been staying away from her son.
Sharmila had launched YSR Telangana Party in Hyderabad on 8 July last year, on the birth anniversary of YSR.
Before her political entry, Sharmila was accused of being a pawn in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sharmila was accused of trying to weaken the Congress in Telangana after political foray. Similarly, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was also accused of having encouraged Sharmila, to further affect the Congress.