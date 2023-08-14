Amazon Agent Beaten Up in Hyderabad Over 'Delay in Delivering Parcel'; 7 Booked

A 20-year-old Amazon delivery executive, Sheikh Rehan Fayaz, was allegedly beaten up in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla area by a group of seven people on 5 August in a suspected case of hate crime.

The Jeedimetla Police registered a case against the assailants, one of whom has been identified as KP Vishal Goud, a local businessman, who is related to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda.

Fayaz, a native of Maharashtra who has been living in Hyderabad's Borabanda, claimed that he was beaten up because he was about an hour late to deliver a parcel at the house of a person named Ranveer.

He alleged that a group of 4-7 people, including Ranveer and Goud, attacked him with sticks and cricket bats after they asked him what his name was and where he was from. They also got hold of his Aadhaar card, Fayaz alleged.