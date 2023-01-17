'Wanted To Make Papa Proud': Kin of Hyderabad Swiggy Exec Chased to Death by Dog

“My brother started working as a food delivery executive three years ago because of our financial condition. He quit college to take care of expenses... We are shattered now," said Mohd. Khaja, brother of 23-year-old Mohd. Rizwan, who died after he fell from the third floor of a building in Hyderabad after allegedly trying to evade a customer's dog.

The incident took place on 11 January at Lumbini Rock Castel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills when Rizwan was making a Swiggy delivery to a customer. On 14 January, Rizwan passed away at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (NIMS).

Banjara Hills Inspector M Narender told The Quint, “An FIR has been filed against the pet-owner. At first, we had filed a case under section 366 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After his death, we changed it to section 304 A (death by negligence).” No one has been arrested yet.