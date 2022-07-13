OPS Urges ECI Not To Accept Resolutions Adopted at AIADMK General Council Meet

After EPS named Dindigul Sreenivasan as the party's new treasurer, the two leaders also approached banks claiming that they had the right to operate the accounts.

In a letter to bank authorities, written on AIADMK letterhead, OPS said: "I request you (bank authorities) not to operate the aforesaid accounts by Dindigul Sreenivasan or any other person authorised by him. In spite of this, if you allow any person other than me to operate the accounts in the name of AIADMK, you will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts."