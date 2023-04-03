A Live Stream of Cow Vigilantism: Who's Idrees Murder-Accused Puneeth Kerehalli?

Idrees Pasha, a Muslim cattle trader in Karnataka’s Mandya is the latest victim of cow vigilantism. He was allegedly beaten to death in the wee hours of Friday night, 31 March, barely hundred metres from the Sathanur police station.

The main accused in the murder case has been identified as Puneet Kerehalli, along with four others. A self-styled ‘cow protector’, Kerehalli has over one lakh followers on his now hidden Facebook profile.

Before the profile was deleted, Kerehalli’s photos with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had gone viral.

So, who is the murder-accused vigilante? What happened in Sathanur?