Battle for Ramanagara: An Iconic Town Encapsulates Karnataka's 2023 Poll Battle

This constituency, like most of Karnataka this year, will not be an easy grab for any of the political players. For instance, JD(S)' Nikhil Kumaraswamy is a once-routed candidate who is expected to rely on his party's traditional vote base to be elected. This will be his second attempt to enter electoral politics after he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha seat to independent candidate Sumalatha in 2019. While his chances are promising in Ramanagara, both Congress and BJP will not make it easy for Nikhil.

As for the BJP, the party has been wooing the Vokkaliga voters of Old Mysuru region where Ramanagara falls, for long. The party’s decision to build a Ram temple here is an attempt to evoke mythology. According to Hindu belief, Lord Ram, during his exile, had visited Ramanagara and rested on the banks of Arkavathy river. The BJP sees the temple project as a game-changer for garnering the Hindu votes on the premise that the Muslims, who also form a decisive voting block here, have not voted for the saffron party in the past.