13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Govt of Corruption in Letter to PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Basavaraj Bommai)
On behalf of 13,000 schools, two associations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of corruption.
As reported by NDTV, one of their primary allegations was that the state education department is demanding bribes to issue recognition certificates to educational institutes.
The two associations alleged, “Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory and noncompliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools and huge corruption is in place.”
The letter by The Associated Managements Of Primary And Secondary Schools and The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association stated that multiple complaints and pleas to state education minister BC Nagesh have gone unattended and also demanded Nagesh's resignation.
The letter added, “Two different BJP ministers literally caused lots of damage to budget schools rather than those schools that are commercialising education by allowing more and more investors to set up, directly costing more fees per child for parents.”
The letter urges the PM to look into the allegations and begin an investigation regarding the matter.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)