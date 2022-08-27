13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Govt of Corruption in Letter to PM

On behalf of 13,000 schools, two associations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of corruption.

As reported by NDTV, one of their primary allegations was that the state education department is demanding bribes to issue recognition certificates to educational institutes.

The two associations alleged, “Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory and noncompliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools and huge corruption is in place.”