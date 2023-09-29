Who is Kamal Menghrajani, Indian American Among 15 'Gifted' White House Fellows?

Kamal Menghrajani, an Indian-American cancer physician, is among 15 “remarkably gifted, passionate, and accomplished” individuals chosen to the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows.
(Photo Courtesy: Kamal Menghrajani LinkedIn profile)
Menghrajani is placed at the Office of Science and Technology Policy and treats patients with leukaemia.
From New York, Menghrajani, is the lone Indian American among 15 “remarkably gifted, passionate, and accomplished” individuals chosen to the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows, the White House said in a statement on September 20.
"President Biden announced my appointment as a White House Fellow. As the first oncologist ever selected, I'm excited to lead, serve, and innovate for our patients in this new role with the Cancer Moonshot and Health Outcomes teams @WHOSTP," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after the recent White House announcement.
Menghrajani will work with the Cancer Moonshot and Health Outcomes teams at the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President, she said in a post on her LinkedIn profile.
As an entrepreneur, Menghrajani has co-founded startups to address unmet needs in cancer treatment and deploy AI for rapid cancer diagnosis. It said she helped grow the non-profit Nourish International, which engages student leaders as social entrepreneurs in international development work.
Menghrajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter), thanking her family as well as her friends, colleagues and mentors for their support and she takes thus opportunity.
She even extended her gratitude to her patients, she wrote, 'And to the patients who have taught me so much about facing cancer with grit, resilience, tenacity and grace - the lessons I learned working alongside you are what inspire me every day.'
Founded in 1964, the White House Fellows programme offers exceptional young leaders first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal government. Fellows spend a year working with senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking administration officials and leave the Administration equipped to serve as better leaders in their communities.
