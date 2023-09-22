Who Was Sukha Duneke and What Could Have Led to His Murder in Canada's Winnipeg?

Gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill, better known as Sukha Duneke, was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg on 20 September.

This was confirmed by the Winnipeg Police in a press release issued in the early hours of 22 September IST (21 September in Canada).

Earlier, the police had said, "On September 20, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area. North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, attended a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they located a deceased adult male victim. The victim was transported to hospital.".

Rumours about Duneke's killing had begun on 21 September itself but at that time there had been no confirmation from authorities in Canada, until this press release.

Speaking to the media on 21 September, SSP Moga J Elanchezhian had said that Punjab Police had received information about Duneke's death but were in the process of verifying.