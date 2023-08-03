Who is Shohini Sinha? Indian American Woman Appointed as FBI Special Agent

Indian-American Shohini Sinha Heads FBI's Salt Lake City Office.
(via twitter @FBISaltLakeCity)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially appointed Indian-American Shohini Sinha as the special agent in charge of the esteemed Salt Lake City Field Office. The appointment made by FBI Director Christopher Wray marks a momentous occasion in Sinha's commendable two-decade-long career within the agency.
Sinha's journey within the FBI began in 2001 when she joined as a special agent and was initially assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office, where her work focused on counter-terrorism investigations. Her exceptional dedication and competence led to a series of promotions, propelling her through various roles and responsibilities.
During her illustrious career, Sinha has garnered extensive experience in handling critical security matters, both domestically and internationally. She has been entrusted with temporary assignments at several key locations, including the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in London, and the Baghdad Operations Center.
One of the significant milestones in her career came in 2009 when Sinha was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counter-terrorism Division in Washington, DC. She managed Canada-based extraterritorial investigations and facilitated liaison efforts with Canadian liaison officers in Washington, DC.
In recognition of her exemplary service, Sinha was promoted to assistant legal attaché in Ottawa, Canada, in 2012. In this capacity, she worked closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service on counterterrorism matters.
Her career progression continued with another 2015 promotion as a field supervisor in the Detroit Field Office. In this role, she led squads responsible for investigating international terrorism matters.
Sinha's expertise and versatility also extended to the realm of cyber intrusions. In early 2020, she was transferred to the cyber intrusion squad, where she skilfully handled national security and criminal cyber intrusion cases. Later that year, she received another promotion as assistant special agent in charge of national security matters and, subsequently, for criminal matters, in the Portland Field Office.
Her proficiency and dedication culminated in her selection to serve as the executive special assistant to the FBI Director in 2021, a testament to her leadership capabilities and commitment to the agency's mission.
In her new role as the special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office, Shohini Sinha will lead and oversee critical law enforcement operations in the region. Her appointment highlights the FBI's recognition of her exceptional skills and experience, making her an invaluable asset in safeguarding national security.
Shohini Sinha expressed her deep honour and humility upon being given the responsibility of leading the talented team at the Salt Lake City Field Office. She eagerly anticipates continuing their mission to protect and serve the American people in her new role.
According to the official release, prior to joining the FBI, Sinha held positions as a therapist and later as an administrator at a private, non-profit clinic in Lafayette, Indiana.
Her educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in mental health counselling from Purdue University, located in Indiana.
