Who is Shohini Sinha? Indian American Woman Appointed as FBI Special Agent

Sinha's journey within the FBI began in 2001 when she joined as a special agent and was initially assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office, where her work focused on counter-terrorism investigations. Her exceptional dedication and competence led to a series of promotions, propelling her through various roles and responsibilities.

During her illustrious career, Sinha has garnered extensive experience in handling critical security matters, both domestically and internationally. She has been entrusted with temporary assignments at several key locations, including the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in London, and the Baghdad Operations Center.