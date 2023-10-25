US President Joe Biden Awards National Medals to Two Indian American Scientists

US President Joe Biden presented the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation award to two Indian-American scientists at the White House on Tuesday, 24 October.

The two Indian-Americans -- Ashok Gadgil and Subra Suresh -- were awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation and the National Medal of Science, respectively.

The scientists, who were honoured at the event made discoveries enabling lifesaving medical treatments, helping fight the opioid epidemic, improving food security, advancing accessibility, and much more.

"Today, President Biden is awarding the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to a number of Americans who have made exemplary achievements in science, technology, and innovation to strengthen our nation's well-being, " the White House said in a statement.