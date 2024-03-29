Indian Student Who Alleged 'Hate Campaign' at LSE Stands Last in Union Elections

"I filed nominations for the post of general secretary and began campaigning on 11 March. My friends and I started going around the entire campus – putting up posters, distributing pamphlets etc. Around 13 March, we realised that some posters were going missing, and others were getting ripped off," Surana told The Quint.

Initially, he said he didn't read too much into it – thinking that it was a normal part of campaigning. However, when some of his posters allegedly started getting defaced, he felt it was a serious issue.

"On 15 March, I saw a few posters of mine in which a red cross had been drawn across on my face and content like 'Anybody but Satyam' written on it," the student said.