Relief for Indian Students in Canada: Deportation on Hold, To Undergo Review

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, Sean Fraser confirmed in the Canadian parliament that "genuine students victimised by fraud" will not be deported and will be eligible to remain in Canada.
(Photo: Twitter/@SeanFraserMP)
He further added that imminent deportations would be halted during a review, and those who were complicit in the fraudulent schemes would be held accountable for their actions and would "bear full consequences of Canadian law."
Fraser also stated that a task force had been formed to protect and help the victims of this fraud.
Around 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the CBSA recently after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.
Dozens of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket.
Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based education consultant is at the centre of this racket. According to several media reports, Mishra is currently on the run in the United States.
