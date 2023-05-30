Rahul Gandhi in US: Meet Frank Islam Who's Invited the Leader to His DC Home

Frank Islam, who keeps a keen eye on American and Indian politics and society, says he decided to host Rahul Gandhi, having followed his recent cross-country march Bharat Jodo Yatra, from afar.
(Photo: Kamran Akhtar/The Quint)
A few minutes' drive from Washington DC lies Norton Manor, the much-gawked-at mansion of a prominent Indian American, Frank Islam, and his American wife Debbie Driesman.
Among the wealthiest cities in the country, Potomac in Maryland allows its many national and international star residents the luxury of privacy. Dubbed as the ‘pride of Potomac’, this sprawling white home has seen many US Presidents and corporate leaders, with the couple raising funds for Democratic candidates over the years.
This week, the duo is all set to host senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an evening.
Frank Islam is an information technology entrepreneur and investor who heads the FI Investment Group. He was the founder and CEO of the QSS Group.
Along with holding multiple leadership roles in national and international institutes for higher education, civic and cultural engagement, and the arts, he is also a member of the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars since 2022.
Frank Islam with US President Joe Biden.
Debbie Driesman and Frank Islam with former US President Barack Obama.
The entrepreneurial success and the splendour of their residence has highlighted Islam and his wife among the American capital’s A-listers circuit.
The front façade of the Indian American’s 47,000-square feet home spread over 10 acres, at the end of a long driveway, reveals gleaming Corinthian pillars reflected in a vast water body – inspired by India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. The layout also draws parallels to one of the most famous buildings in the world – The White House – situated just a few miles away.
The east wing has the couple’s living areas, and their offices are in the west wing. The home also includes ‘quite a few statues and replicas of various White House furniture, including a resolute desk’. The desk is the centerpiece of Islam’s office.
Moroccan tiles, Indian and Nepalese carpets, over a hundred chandeliers, Japanese koi pond, a foyer with its spiraling staircases, based on the original in Washington DC’s National Gallery of Arts.
Starting 30 May, Rahul Gandhi will be in the US for a few days, visiting California’s San Francisco Bay Area, Washington DC, and New York. The Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with other groups and individuals have organised events for the politician to meet followers, entrepreneurs, academicians, etc.
He adds that over the years, he has hosted a “number of distinguished leaders from India, including political leaders and leaders from academia, NGO and business.”
About Rahul Gandhi's visit, he says, "I am sure they [the guests] are going to ask a lot of questions. I hope to hear about his vision for India and his plans for executing that vision, how he is going to unite the country, and where the country’s economy is heading."
