‘No Mercy Shown’: Family of Indian-Origin Man Hanged by Singapore Over Cannabis

However, he was sentenced to death in 2019, five years after his arrest in the case.

Speaking to The Quint, Tangaraju's niece Shubhashini said, "I think there is no point in talking about his execution. My uncle asked me not to, he didn't want to be remembered like this."

She laid emphasis on a key gap within Tangaraju's case, where a decision was made based on statements recorded by police officials during an interrogation, where it is alleged that neither a lawyer nor a Tamil interpreter, as he requested, were present.

Singapore has constantly reiterated its "zero-tolerance stance" and multi-pronged approach to tackle drug abuse and called the death penalty an "essential component of Singapore's criminal justice system."