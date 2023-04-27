‘No Mercy Shown’: Family of Indian-Origin Man Hanged by Singapore Over Cannabis

During a conversation on the phone, Tangaraju Suppiah's family told The Quint, "We don't have anything left to say, we are so broken, and we cannot deal with his passing.
"Whatever we do, he is gone forever. Nothing will ever bring him back," Sharan, nephew of Tangarajan Suppiah, an Indian-origin man executed by the Singapore government after a conviction for trafficking a kilo of cannabis, told The Quint.
Tangaraju Suppiah's family had long campaigned for his re-sentencing, gathering support from the likes of Richard Branson, the UNHRC, Amnesty, several activists, notable politicians and international organisations.
During a conversation on the phone, Sharan told The Quint, "We don't have anything left to say, we are so broken, and we cannot deal with his passing."
Choking up, he told The Quint:
Tangaraju's family members had made countless appeals for mercy from the Singapore government and said, "There are so many unanswered questions, how can you call this justice? All we asked for is that his life is spared, but no mercy was shown."
However, he was sentenced to death in 2019, five years after his arrest in the case.
Speaking to The Quint, Tangaraju's niece Shubhashini said, "I think there is no point in talking about his execution. My uncle asked me not to, he didn't want to be remembered like this."
She laid emphasis on a key gap within Tangaraju's case, where a decision was made based on statements recorded by police officials during an interrogation, where it is alleged that neither a lawyer nor a Tamil interpreter, as he requested, were present.
Singapore has constantly reiterated its "zero-tolerance stance" and multi-pronged approach to tackle drug abuse and called the death penalty an "essential component of Singapore's criminal justice system."
However, Subhashini revealed to The Quint that it was Tangaraju's wish that his execution be the last in Singapore's history.
During multiple phone calls with The Quint, the grieving family prayed for peace and expressed both their exhaustion and their desire to fight for justice.
"After this, we will protest. We will voice our concerns and opinions about the death penalty in Singapore. The government cannot kill anyone," Subhashini told The Quint.
