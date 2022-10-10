Joe Biden's Big 'Cannabis Pardon': C'mon India, Let's Relax Our Marijuana Laws

This is a clear indication that the US is almost on the verge of abandoning its aggressive and discriminatory war on drugs started by former President Richard Nixon, and is slowly moving towards an evidence-based, more humane drug policy.

India on the other hand, where marijuana has been used for centuries, continues to incarcerate people for possession of marijuana through its overly punitive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

Although India wants to follow the progressive west, it doesn’t know why and more importantly -- how to? The country was in a similar situation during the '60s and the '70s when it was being compelled to draft and enforce strong anti-drug laws.

While the US and many European countries are moving towards legalising some drugs and decriminalising all drug use, India is still confused – and the confusion is now visible on the international stage.

With the best legal team at his disposal that any regular Indian can only dream of, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, spent 26 days behind bars. NDPS is a law which has been routinely misused to wrongfully incarcerate Indian citizens.