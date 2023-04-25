Singapore To Execute 46-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Over Cannabis Charge

Tangaraju Suppiah.
An Indian-origin man convicted of alleged drug trafficking in Singapore is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, 26 April, after the country declined requests by anti-death penalty activists to stay the capital punishment.
Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in October last year for allegedly trying to traffic over 1 kg of cannabis into Singapore.
He was first detained in 2014 on drug consumption charges and failure to be present for a drug test, Channel News Asia reported.
"We urge the Government not to proceed with the imminent hanging of Tangaraju Suppiah. Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with intl norms & standards," the UN Human Rights Council said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) slammed Branson's blog post titled 'Why Tangaraju Suppiah doesn't deserve to die,' which claimed that his conviction was not in accordance with standards.
Singapore stated that Branson's views on the death penalty highlighted "disrespect" for Singapore's judicial system.
