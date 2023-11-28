NY Woman Who Allegedly Threw Hot Coffee at Indian Man, Charged With Hate Crime

What Happened

The incident occurred at Edmonds Playground in Brooklyn, while 40-year-old Ashish Prashar was wearing a black and white keffiyeh, a traditional Arabic scarf, on 7 November. The keffiyeh in question was a gift given to Prashar.

“It was a gift given to me by a Christian-Palestinian,” he told NBC New York.

Prashar is not Palestinian — he is of an Indian-origin.

Prashar told CNN the incident started after his young son approached another boy on the basketball court at the playground, which angered the other boy’s mother and she started yelling.

Prashar recorded the conversation and shared the video online that went viral.

“As I turned back, she threw hot coffee in my face, which, if I didn’t put my son down, would have burned my son’s face,” he said to NBC New York.

Prashar but has been outspoken in his support of Palestinian rights and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on social media.