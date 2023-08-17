US State Dept Designs Courses for Indians in Line With New Education Policy

The move would allow Indians living in the US to pursue a 1-year professional master’s degree with an industrial specialisation in American universities.
Image used for representational purposes only
(Photo: iStock/Altered by The Quint)
In cooperation with India, the United States has inaugurated a new educational programme in line with India’s new National Education Policy (NEP).
This would allow Indians living in the US to pursue a 1-year professional master’s degree with an industrial specialisation in American universities.
After successfully completing their courses, students are permitted to stay in the US for up to three years, in accordance with existing visa and travel rules, to then work to pay off their student loans and attain work experience.
15 Indian institutions are already in joint collaboration with more than 20 US universities in talks of how to improve on this scheme, with the US State Department acting as a mediator in this cooperation.
Lakhtakia was asked to step away from his job as an engineering wisdom and mechanics professor at Penn State University to help create the programme by researching India’s NEP.
In an interview, Lakhtakia voiced his opinion regarding how he felt that the NEP was a fresh take on the rather traditional Indian educational system, and seems to share many qualities with the American education system.
India introduced the NEP after nearly two decades in 2020.
Its aims are:
To be available to all Indians.
To be global in scope and focus on Indian cultures and educational systems.
Create a cordial partnership between teachers and students. Its primary vision is to provide an education system consisting of Indian roots but also American modernisation and to transform Indian learners’ lives into a more knowledgeable society as a whole.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)