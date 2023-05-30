Monsoon Wedding: Made for Our Times, With a Heart That Parties Like Our Parents

“You have to know the rules first before you can dismantle them,” Nair said after a show in New York. The American musical theater canon has a specific technique: the first song, the world of the play comes together, the second song acquaints the audience with the characters’ wishes, and so on. These were all rules Nair had to learn. Rules that are entirely different from the language of cinema.

Yet, this is a homecoming for Nair. When I was in college in Delhi, acting in fledgling plays across the city, a black and white photo by Pablo Bartholomew did the rounds. Mira Nair as Cleopatra, Shashi Tharoor as Anthony, both in college then, holding hands.