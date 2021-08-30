Shakespearean Bollywood: Revisiting Mira Nair’s 'Monsoon Wedding' 20 Years On

The opening credits of Monsoon Wedding, abounding with bursting bright shades of orange, red, and blue, follow an unbroken doodling trail through each name and frame, as if it were a family tree, inviting us to a big fat Indian wedding.

2001 was a pathbreaking year for Hindi cinema. It gave us Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Gadar, and the mother of all family flicks—the highest-grossing film of the year—Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But summoning a silent revolution was Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding—a film so unabashedly desi among the otherwise glaring NRI fixation in Bollywood at the time. It was a 360-degree spin from the family dramas that we had known so far. The Indian audience had already found comfort in Suraj Barjatya’s consortium of weddings and bonds of blood and family. Monsoon Wedding embraces all of it—the sudden breaking into a dance, a constantly worried father-of-the-bride, an entire village of relatives—and places at the heart of celebration an uncomfortable truth that makes our guts churn.

Monsoon Wedding was the recipient of Venice Film Festival’s highest award, the Golden Lion—the second Indian movie to have won this accolade after Satyajit Ray’s Aparajito in 1957. It also won the BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film.