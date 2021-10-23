Come Fall in Love- The DDLJ Musical by Aditya Chopra to Premiere at Broadway

Come Fall in Love- The DDLJ Musical to premiere at Broadway in autumn 2022.
Aditya Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films has brought India's favourite and longest running film in theatres, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) to Broadway with a new title: Come Fall In Love-- The DDLJ Musical.
This musical will mark Chopra's directorial debut at Broadway theatre after first directing the original movie 26 years ago. It is set to release in Autumn 2022. The cast is yet to be announced, and the music will be produced by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravijiani.
Chopra has his own history with theatre, and has been fascinated by it ever since he first went to a show in London in 1985, when he was 14 years old. He was fascinated by everything that happened there, and noticed many similarities between the two. "I realised then, that worlds apart, languages apart, western musical theatre and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time," reads a statement by him.
He has been developing this project for the past three years and has roped in talent from several corners of the world to realise his dream.
"The past 3 years as we have developed this passion project, I have learnt so much from them and discovered the unbelievable talent that the Broadway community has. I feel 23 again, the same age I was when I directed DDLJ. I’m once again a student, each one of my team members is more experienced than me in the world of theatre, I’m the rookie and I’m loving every moment of it. I’m all set to learn, explore, create and enjoy with these wonderful theatre artists and the magical world of Broadway Musicals," says Chopra.
