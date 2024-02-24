For the Love of Butter Chicken: Chefs on 'Tailoring' the Dish for British Palate

While the previously Empire-dominated relationship between Britain and India has certainly played a role in instigating this fusion, the appreciation of Indian-inspired cuisine reflects the increasingly diverse and receptive audience of the British population. From the 1970s, the UK has seen an increase of over 8x in Indian restaurants, according to the British Hospitality Association.

Unlike dishes such as Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken is entirely accredited to Indian roots, and its popularity reflects the ever-evolving multicultural demographic of the UK population. The interconnected global landscape allows a foundational base for which to formulate an understanding of the changing attitudes towards these cultural foods.

Looking back, Qavali's Sharma told The Quint that his uncle had moved to the UK in the late 80s, as demand for workers in many industries rose. He took a job as a factory worker for an Indian catering company.

At this point, Sharma remarked, the demand for cultural dishes was steadily on the rise, unlike today where the Indian influence on the UK’s cultural landscape is made evident through a glance down the road in even the most secluded UK town, such as Swansea with a 91.5% white population and over 30 Indian restaurants in its expanse.