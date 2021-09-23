Star vs. Food: Chunky Panday Recalls Bhavana Pandey Serving ‘Raw Butter Chicken'

Chunky Panday recounted the story of the time Bhavana Pandey cooked ‘raw butter chicken’ for him, after recalling the time he met his future in-laws before he married Bhavana. He said he was told that all the food had been prepared by Bhavana but the food had actually been ordered from a restaurant.

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was the guest on the recent episode of Star vs. Food. During the episode, Chunky Panday said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”