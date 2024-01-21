Moti Mahal or Daryaganj? Delhi HC Steps in To Settle the Butter Chicken Debate

Who invented Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani? The Delhi High Court will step in to settle the dispute with restaurant chain Moti Mahal suing Daryaganj restaurant for taking the credit for the two world famous dishes, Bar & Bench reported.

What happened? The proprietors of Moti Mahal have sued owners of Daryaganj over the use of the tagline “Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani."