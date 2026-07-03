'My Pain…': A Mother's Desperate Search for Son Missing in Finland for 2 Months

The Quint also spoke to an official at the Indian Embassy in Finland who claimed to be in constant touch with the police as well as Manideep's family.

"On 10 May, the mission first received an email from Manideep's cousin and later from his parents," said Raju Kumar, attache for consular affairs at the Indian Embassy in Helsinki. "Since then, the Mission has remained in regular contact with Manideep's family members and relatives through emails and telephone calls."

Kumar says that the embassy has also appointed a nodal officer who has been regularly liaising with Manideep's family and Finnish authorities.

"Following the Mission's sustained engagement with the Finnish authorities, continuous follow-up, and persistent efforts through the International Affairs Division of the Helsinki Police Department, the case was escalated and formally transferred to the NBI on 22 June," he told The Quint.