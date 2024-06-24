'My Family Is Without an Income': French Journalist 'Forced' To Leave India

Sébastien Farcis left India on 17 June after the MHA purportedly refused to renew his work permit in March – just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"My family is currently without an income. For three months I've been fighting. While I am still hopeful, I think my wife and I have to explore the possibility of a life outside India – a country we both love so much," said Sébastien Farcis, a French journalist stationed in New Delhi, who was allegedly "forced" to leave the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Farcis had been living in India for the last 13 years as the South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Libération and the Swiss and Belgian public radios.
The Quint has reached out to the MHA in connection with the revocation of Farcis' work permit but hasn't received a response yet. The story will be updated as and when they respond. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) contested Farcis' claims that he was forced to leave India, saying that his work permit is still under consideration.
"Mr Farcis is an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holder and under our regulations requires approval to carry out journalistic assignments. He has re-applied for renewal of work permit in May 2024, and to the best of my knowledge, his case is under consideration," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing the media on Friday, 21 June.
"He has the right to make a decision in so far as his travel out of the country is concerned," he added.
While speaking to The Quint, Farcis said that he was baffled by the "arbitrariness" of the authorities, who purportedly did not provide any reason as to why they suddenly refused to renew his work permit after a long journalistic stint in the country.
"I immediately sent them a reply asking why they had denied my application, but I didn't get a response. I then filed for a review through my lawyer, asking for an explanation and also requesting them to reconsider my case. I didn't get a response to that either," he said.
Farcis, who came to India in 2011 and holds an OCI status, says that he had obtained all the necessary visas and accreditation to work as a journalist in the country. He also said that he never worked in restricted or protected areas without a permit, and always respected the regulations imposed on foreign journalists in India.
He has now applied for a new permit and is waiting for a response from the authorities.
While the French journalist refused to speculate about what might be the reason behind the MHA's decision, saying that he didn't want to "assume" or "accuse" them of anything, he said that there have been a few "unpleasant" instances with the authorities.
Farcis said that the MHA's decision has "uprooted" his life in India, which he called his "second homeland", and gravely impacted his family.
Farcis is now back in France with his wife, who is an Indian. He says that his employment status is currently "unclear" and that his wife has not been able to get a job in France either.
He also says that as an OCI card holder, he is entitled to at least an explanation as to why he was asked to leave the country.
"I have an OCI card because the government acknowledges that I have a bond with my wife and with India. So, the removal of the right to work needs to be at least justified. If there's no justification, we have the right to question it," he said, adding, "I have decided to talk because at the end of the day if we leave silently, they win."
Farcis is the second French journalist in the last four months who has had to leave the country. Vanessa Dougnac, who had been covering India for the last 20 years for four publications including La Croix, had been allegedly asked to stop undertaking journalistic work in India in February this year.
Dougnac, who came to India around 25 years ago as a student, was one of the senior-most foreign correspondents working in the country. She has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the government's decision to bar her from working as a reporter in India. The case is sub judice.
While the MHA has not yet sent any such notice to Farcis, the ministry's purported decision comes in the backdrop of some of his articles that may be viewed as being critical of the ruling establishment.
In another article he wrote on 25 January, Farcis had claimed that while India is growing at a rate of over 7 percent annually, the growth is "poorly redistributed" and "inequalities are widening" to the detriment of the working class.
Apart from Dougnac and Farcis, Avani Dias – the South Asia Bureau Chief for Australian broadcasting firm ABC News – had announced in April 2024 that she was forced out of India after the government denied her a visa extension, saying that her reportage had "crossed a line".
Addressing the media on Friday, 21 June, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had condemned a recent documentary by ABC News called 'Spies, Secrets and Threats: How the Modi Regime Targets People Overseas', which features an investigation into an alleged "nest of Indian spies".
"It contains blatant untruths. I would urge you to please have a look at the documentary. It is biased and reflects unprofessional reporting," Jaiswal said without naming the documentary, which features Avani Dias.
In January this year, an ABC News team headed by Dias had visited the ancestral home of slain Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab and also purportedly met representatives of a pro-Khalistan group in the state to film another documentary called 'Sikhs, Murder and Spies' – which was blocked on YouTube by the Indian government.
