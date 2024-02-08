Indian-Origin Student at Purdue University 'Died by Suicide': Coroner's Office

Twenty-three-year-old Sameer Kamath, who was discovered dead in a nature preserve on Monday evening, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kamath had received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and had enrolled at Purdue in 2021. He completed his master’s degree in the same field from Purdue University in August 2023.

Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett said Kamath's body was found around 5 pm.

Brummett reportedly said in a press release, "The preliminary cause of death is a "gunshot wound of the head" and Kamath died by “suicide"." A forensic autopsy was performed on Kamath.