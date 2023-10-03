Indian Mining Tycoon Harpal Randhawa, Son, Killed in Plane Crash in Zimbabwe

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa and his son, along with four others, have been killed after their private plane crashed in southwestern Zimbabwe on 29 September, PTI reported.

According to media reports said the plane suffered a technical fault, possibly leading to a mid-air explosion, before plunging into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

The plane was a Cessna 206 aircraft owned by RioZim. It was travelling from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident occurred. All passengers and crew onboard were reported dead in the accident.

According to The Herald, a state-owned daily, the police said the victims included two Zimbabweans and four foreigners.

The names of the other deceased passengers are yet to be released by police.