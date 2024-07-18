'US Was My Only Home': The Story of Indian Man Forced to Self-Deport to Taiwan

"Growing up in the US, I never felt that immigration was going to be such a controlling aspect of my life," Taroll told The Quint. "As I got older, I soon realised that there are limitations to what I can do as an H4 dependent as compared to what other kids can do."

Just a year after coming to the US, Taroll's mother enrolled herself in the green card process in 2009. The family had full faith that she would get selected in the process – which would then herald a path to citizenship for her sons as well.

During the waiting period, however, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.