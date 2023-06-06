Indian-American Dies Trying To Rescue Drowning 12-Year-Old Son in California

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
In a tragic incident at California's Panther State Beach, an Indian-American man lost his life while attempting to save his 12-year-old son.
Despite not knowing how to swim, Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda entered the water when he noticed his son struggling to get out.
Emergency services were alerted, and multiple agencies were dispatched and then airlifted to Stanford Hospital, where he passed away a few hours later.
A fundraiser on GoFundMe called for donations to assist Jonnalagadda’s family, his wife and two children, with immediate expenses such as funeral costs, medical bills, and other unforeseen financial obligations.
Jonnalagadda had two children – a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter – and had taken his family to a nearby beach on kids’ request on Monday evening with no intentions of entering the water.
Jonnalagadda earned a Bachelors in Computer Science from Hyderabad's Avanthi College and subsequently pursued a Masters from Osmania University, where he went on to teach for a few years.
He used to work as a software developer at Microsoft India, and further worked at Symantec, which is now called Gen Digital.
