Here's Why Indian-Origin Rahul Pandey Quit His ₹ 6.5 Cr Meta Job

"My journey was not a straight shot to counting $100 bills. In fact, for the first six months after I joined Facebook, I was extremely anxious. I felt imposter syndrome as a senior engineer, I struggled to adapt to the company's culture and tooling."

This what an Indian-origin Rahul Pandey, wrote on his LinkedIn profile after he quit Meta in 2022 after spending five years in the company as its tech lead and manager and getting paid more than ₹ 6.5 Crore annually.

A South Asian engineer working for Facebook in California said he suffered immense levels of anxiety while working there.