33 US States Sue Meta, Allege Instagram Behind Depression in Teens: What We Know

Various Meta platforms, including Instagram, are being sued by 33 states in the United States – including California, Michigan, New York – accusing them of triggering mental health crises in youth.

The Big Point: Meta is being taken to court on the accusation that the users are being 'misled about the potential dangers' that the use of its platforms can have – and that it has knowingly influenced children and teens into its addictive use.

The complaint filed in the Oakland, California Federal Court read: