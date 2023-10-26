33 US States Sue Meta, Allege Instagram Behind Depression in Teens: What We Know

Social media and mental health: With prejudice still around, how far have we come in destigmatising mental health on social media? Image used for representation.
(Photo: iStock)
Various Meta platforms, including Instagram, are being sued by 33 states in the United States – including California, Michigan, New York – accusing them of triggering mental health crises in youth.
The Big Point: Meta is being taken to court on the accusation that the users are being 'misled about the potential dangers' that the use of its platforms can have – and that it has knowingly influenced children and teens into its addictive use.
The complaint filed in the Oakland, California Federal Court read:
Meta said that it was “disappointed” with the report.
"Instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path," said the company according to a report by Reuters.
Why Does it Matter?
“Research has shown that young people’s use of Meta’s Social Media Platforms is associated with depression, anxiety, insomnia, interference with education and daily life, and many other negative outcomes,” read the complaint, according to media organisations.
Allegations have also been made that that internal research of Meta, has made them aware of the harm that the use of their social media platforms can do.
The Larger Context: According to a Reuters report, in the past as well other companies such as Meta, ByteDance's TikTok and Google's YouTube, have faced lawsuits against them by children and school districts – all related to addictiveness.
According to reports, Meta is likely to face civil penalties of $1,000 to $50,000 for each violation of various state laws. This could, however, increase, given the millions of young children and teenagers who use these social media platforms.
