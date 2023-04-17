From Diljit Dosanjh to Ali Sethi — Coachella 2023 Vibes to South Asian Beats

The ongoing 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, hosted in California, made history this year by having the most diverse line-up in its 22-year-long legacy.

With headliners like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK, the music festival will feature six artists of South Asian descent – the highest number in its history.

The line-up included Indian singer, actor and producer Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani singer, songwriter and composer Ali Sethi, British-Indian record producer Jai Paul, Bangladeshi-American electronic music producer Jai Wolf, British-Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Joy Crookes, as well as Charlie XCX, a singer and songwriter of Scottish and Indian descent.4