Diljit Dosanjh Takes Over Coachella 2023; DJ Diplo Grooves to His Live Concert

Diljit Dosanjh takes over Coachella.
Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh took over the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, this weekend. Several South Asian fans flocked to the American music festival to attend his live concert. American DJ Diplo also took to Instagram to share a clip of himself grooving to Diljit's live performance at the Sahara.
Diljit is also the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. The actor-singer wore a black kurta and tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab, during his live performance.
Earlier today, Diljit also shared a glimpse of his backstage preparations at Coachella. In the pictures, he was seen wearing a funky blue co-ord set with a black hat.
Coachella, one of the most profitable music festivals in the world, takes place over two consecutive weekends in California.
This year, the festival has a line-up of some blockbuster South Asian talent, including Pakistani singer and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi. There will also be international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.
