Wealthy Indian-Origin Couple, Teenage Daughter Found Dead Within US Mansion

The family, who is originally from India, used to run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova in the United States.
Image used for representative purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead inside their mansion in the United States' Massachusetts on Thursday, 28 December.
The family, who is originally from India, used to run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova in the United States.
According to initial media reports, police received a phone call around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening from a relative of the family, who had arrived to check in on them after not hearing from them for days.
According to NDTV, the three members of the Kamal family were the only ones living in the mansion at the time of the incident, and according to officials, the Dover area, about 32 km from Boston was "a nice neighborhood, a safe community."
The DA also refrained from commenting on whether the deaths were a suicide or murder until the medical examiner's reports arrive.
"All I can tell you is there was a gun on the premises, and it was apparent to all those that went in that all three members of the family were dead," Morrissey said.
The DA clarified that there had not been any previous police reports or domestic complaints connected to the home.
The family’s mansion, reportedly worth close to $5.5 million, was foreclosed in 2022, according to The Post, and reports say that the family were going through a rough financial period as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)