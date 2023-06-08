“Canadian System Fair” Says Jaishankar on Indian Students Facing Deportation

In a media briefing on Thursday, 8 June, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the high commission are working to address the issue of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada due to fake admission offers.
(Photo: Twitter/ Dr S Jaishankar)
In a media briefing on Thursday, 8 June, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the high commission are working to address the issue of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada due to fake admission offers.
He maintained that the Canadian system was fair and that the culpable parties responsible for producing fraudulent documents must be punished.
Jaishankar's statement came after Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal's appealed to the centre for intervention.
“These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters. I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported,” wrote Dhaliwal in his letter to the EAM.
Hundreds of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students, mostly from Punjab, claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket. The students have been protesting since 29 May at the Airport Road of Mississauga, Ontario, outside the head office of the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA).
As many as 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the Canadian Border Services Agency after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.
Chamandeep Singh told NDTV that he received the deportation letter 3-4 years after completing his course at a Canadian educational institution.
A protesting student Lovepreet Singh told NDTV that 700 is just an estimate, and that the situation is taking a mental and financial toll on the students.
When the issue was brought up in the Canadian Parliament, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that they were "deeply aware" of the situation of international students.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)