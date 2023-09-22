‘India My Country Too’: Singer Shubh After Tour Cancelled Over Distorted Map Row

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

Days after his India tour was cancelled following backlash over an old post, Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, who goes by the stage name Shubh, took to social media to say that he was "extremely disheartened."

Shubh's tour was cancelled by BookMyShow on Wednesday, 20 September, after the platform faced boycott calls sparked by the singer sharing a distorted map of India on Instagram in January, with Jammu and Kashmir and parts of north-east India covered with a shadow and "Pray for Punjab" written alongside it.