'He Told Women to Meditate, Then Sexually Assaulted Them During Job Interviews'

(Trigger warning: the story contains details of sexual assault)

An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada's Toronto for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during job interviews.

According to the press release issued by the Toronto Police Service, the accused has been identified as 55-year-old Ajay Gupta.

The two women were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents between March 2023 and August 2023. Gupta was arrested on 30 August.