Hyderabad Student Allegedly Assaulted, Robbed By Four Men in US' Chicago

An Indian student was allegedly attacked by four robbers, who also snatched his phone in United States' Chicago on Sunday, 4 February.

The victim, identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, is a resident of Telangana's Hyderabad and is pursuing his Masters degree in Indiana Weslay University in Chicago.

"I got a call around 6 pm on 4 February from one of my husband's friend that he has been attacked very badly and robbed at Campbell Ave, Chicago while he was near his apartment and has been taken to some hospital," stated a letter by the victim's wife, addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.