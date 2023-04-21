24-Year-Old Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies of Gunshot Wounds in Ohio

Saiesh Veera (L) used to work at the fuel station, which is located in Ohio's capital of Columbus. The suspect (R) is stil ar large
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old Indian Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, died of gunshot wounds, in an alleged shooting at a fuel station in the United States' Ohio.
Veera used to work at the fuel station, which is located in Ohio's capital of Columbus.
In a notification, the police said:
The statement added that Columbus Fire service personnel arrived at the scene and transported Veera to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:27 am local time, despite life-saving measures.
While the incident remains under investigation, the 24-year-old's next of kin have been informed of the unfortunate incident, officials said. An image of the suspect, who is currently at large, was also released.
Rohit Yalamanchili, who is pushing for an online fund raiser programme to return Veera's body back to his home country, said that the deceased was pursuing a Master's degree and he got picked under the H1B visa scheme with his graduation just 10 days away.
Yalamanchili added that Veera was going to quit his work as a clerk at the fuel station in a few years, and moved to the US with aspirations to improve his family's life after the death of his father in 2021.
After his demise, Saiesh’s roommate Venkat Nerusu remembered him as a passionate cricketer who wanted to work in the IT sector. An ABC6News report said Saiesh’s friends had played cricket with him hours before he was shot dead.
Another roommate and cricket teammate Punith Ragupadhi told ABC6News that he had a chat with Saiesh about the danger of working in an overnight shift at the gas station.
“He promised me to stop it, and he already told his gas station owner that I’m going to stop this work in two weeks. But, it was too late,” Punith said.
