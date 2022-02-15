'Arvind Kejriwal May Be Found at Home of Terrorist': Rahul Gandhi's Pre-Poll Dig

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 15 February, took a jibe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief could be found at the home of a terrorist.

"A leader of the Congress party will never be seen at the house of a terrorist, no matter what happens. The biggest leader of the jhaadu (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at the home of a terrorist. This is the truth," Gandhi said addressing a massive rally in Barnala.