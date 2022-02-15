'Arvind Kejriwal May Be Found at Home of Terrorist': Rahul Gandhi's Pre-Poll Dig

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used for representative purposes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 15 February, took a jibe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief could be found at the home of a terrorist.
"A leader of the Congress party will never be seen at the house of a terrorist, no matter what happens. The biggest leader of the jhaadu (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at the home of a terrorist. This is the truth," Gandhi said addressing a massive rally in Barnala.
"Don't experiment with Punjab. This is a sensitive, border state. The Congress party has maintained peace here. Punjab is facing danger. The state needs a stable government and a strong chief minister," Rahul Gandhi further said.
"Those who are making promises to you, saying 'give us one chance', they will destroy Punjab," he added, referring to the appeal by the AAP.
The comments come ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections on 20 February, which will see a crucial battle for 117 seats in the state. The Congress party's Charanjit Singh Channi and the AAP's Bhagwant Mann are the main contenders for the chief ministerial post in Punjab.
Previously, Delhi CM Kejriwal had taken a dig at Channi, saying "Will the people of Punjab want to make such a person as CM who has serious allegations of sand theft and taking bribe in transfer posting?"
The remark was made after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh 'Honey,' in a money laundering case on 3 February.