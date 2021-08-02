With Incredible Wins at Tokyo Olympics, Are Times Changing for Women in Sports?

Women athletes from the Indian contingent have been making the country proud with their incredible performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Mirabai Chanu didn't let her setback in Rio deter her and went on to bagging the silver medal in weightlifting. PV Sindhu became the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals as she beat China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal in women's singles. Lovlina Borghain has assured herself of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the welter-weight quarter-finals.
And, the Indian women's hockey team beat Australia to enter the Olympic semi-finals for the very first time, where they will be facing Argentina on 4 August.
But it's not just about winning medals. The Tokyo Olympics are also about how in the face of adversities and the lack of encouragement for women to join sports in the country, this year saw many more women athletes make it to the Olympics and inspire people.
WhileBhavani Devi, for instance became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, Aditi Ashok became the first female Indian to represent India there. Some other athletes like Kamalpreet Kaur who although fell short of a medal in women's discus finals, is inspiring Indians by smashing the existing gender stereotypes in Indian society and coming into sports.
It's been thrilling to see Indian women athletes shine at the Olympics. With these incredible wins, are times finally changing for how India looks at women athletes? Tune in!
