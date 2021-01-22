Will The Absence of CM Face Hurt BJP’s Prospect in WB Polls?

Massive road shows, sloganeering, and defections — West Bengal's politics is getting more and more competitive by the day ahead of the upcoming state elections.

In yet another concern for the TMC, another heavyweight — former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee exited from the party on 22 January. He's the third minister to resign from the state in just the last one month.

Although he did not cite any specific reason behind his actions, he told reporters that he was hurt when he learnt that he had lost his portfolio as Minister for Irrigation and was instead appointed as Minister for Forests.

While the TMC is witnessing a massive exodus from the party just months before the elections, the BJP is hoping to turn it into an opportunity for them to make gains in the state.