Will The Absence of CM Face Hurt BJP’s Prospect in WB Polls?

Massive road shows, sloganeering, and defections — West Bengal's politics is getting more and more competitive by the day ahead of the upcoming state elections.
In yet another concern for the TMC, another heavyweight — former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee exited from the party on 22 January. He's the third minister to resign from the state in just the last one month.
Although he did not cite any specific reason behind his actions, he told reporters that he was hurt when he learnt that he had lost his portfolio as Minister for Irrigation and was instead appointed as Minister for Forests.
While the TMC is witnessing a massive exodus from the party just months before the elections, the BJP is hoping to turn it into an opportunity for them to make gains in the state.
Although the BJP says it'll wipe out TMC in 2021, there are several internal issues that the BJP still needs to iron out first, mainly the big question: who will be their CM face?
While the top brass has shied away from naming their CM candidate insisting that their decision will only be announced after they bag the majority, who are the current prospects for CM from the party? And why is the party unwilling to take chances with announcing a CM candidate yet? Tune in to The Big Story!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined