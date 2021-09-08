What Makes India's Test Victory Against England at the Oval Such a Momentous One

'One of the three best bowling performances as captain' is how Virat Kohli described India's big win over England at the Oval on Monday, 6 September, which was also India's first Test win at the venue in 50 years.

That victory now also helps Virat and his team go into the fifth and final Test at Manchester with a 2-1 series lead.



While England had started off the fourth Test on a good note, it was Rohit Sharma's century and then Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur's fifties that helped India get back into the match. They set England a 368-run target and then once Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball in the second session on Day 5, India sailed to a big victory.



Goes without saying that this match has turned out to be one of the legendary ones for India for several reasons. But in this episode Indian sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon takes us through the significance of this win for the Indian cricket team, what are the striking aspects with this team that has come up, and what is the likely way ahead? Tune in!